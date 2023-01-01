Egg rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Egg Rolls
|$9.95
Deep fried mixed vegetable roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road
Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road
4023 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Egg Rolls
|$14.95
4 pieces. Chicken and shredded carrots rolled in the crispy shell served with lettuce, mint, and a house-made fish sauce.