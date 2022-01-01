Egg sandwiches in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.99
Hard boiled egg, red onion, mayo, spicy mustard, seasoning on toasted sourdough bread
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH image

 

eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, wild mushrooms, green onions, feta & bacon on ciabatta, chive potatoes
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
Egg, Spam & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg, Spam & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
DELICIOUS OmniFoods grilled SPAM layered on an English muffin with melted cheese and a Be Leaf brand fried egg. One of the BEST breakfast sandwiches around!
Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich$11.75
Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper and served on toasted Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

DONUTS

Wicked Donuts

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich$6.45
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$6.45
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.45
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.
More about Wicked Donuts
Cafe Express image

 

Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg sandwich$12.95
More about Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

