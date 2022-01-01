Egg sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.99
Hard boiled egg, red onion, mayo, spicy mustard, seasoning on toasted sourdough bread
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH
|$15.00
Two scrambled eggs, wild mushrooms, green onions, feta & bacon on ciabatta, chive potatoes
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Egg, Spam & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.95
DELICIOUS OmniFoods grilled SPAM layered on an English muffin with melted cheese and a Be Leaf brand fried egg. One of the BEST breakfast sandwiches around!
|Festive Egg-less Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.75
Egg-less Egg Salad crafted from firm tofu and seasoned to mimic that non-vegan favorite. Mixed with some relish and a creamy mayo dressing and topped with chives and red bell pepper and served on toasted Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.
More about Wicked Donuts
DONUTS
Wicked Donuts
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
|Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich
|$6.45
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.
|Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$6.45
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.45
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.