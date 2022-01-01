Enchiladas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada
|$20.50
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
|KIDS Enchilada
|$12.00
red or green sauce, topped with cheese
|Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada
|$20.50
served with grilled corn & black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Two Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Served with Beans & Rice
|Two Steak Enchiladas
|$17.00
Served with Beans & Rice
More about Tacos & Beer
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Enchiladas
|$13.95
three fresh corn tortillas stuffed & rolled, served w/lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro rice, black beans
- Choose one: chicken, pork, beef, cheese or veggies
- steak or shrimp & creamy veggies (+2)
- choose: red, green, mole sauce or "divorciados" (half green, half red)
More about Tacotarian
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Enchiladas
|$19.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Vegan Enchiladas
|$20.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans. Smothered in: Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Enchiladas
|$16.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Vegan Enchiladas
|$17.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans. Smothered in: Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
More about Tacotarian
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Fajita Steak Enchiladas
|$16.99
|La Verdura Enchiladas
|$14.99
mushrooms, black bean, elote, luchador cheese blend, crema
|Carne Asada Enchiladas
|$15.99
More about Dona Maria Tamales
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Steak-ENCHILADA
|$6.25
|Enchilada Style
|$2.65
|Mariscos-ENCHILADA
|$6.75
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Bean Enchiladas
|$10.99
|Mole Enchiladas
|$11.99
|Enchilada Single
|$2.25
More about Letty's
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Enchilada (1)
|$4.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole
|Enchiladas (2)
|$12.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole