Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve enchiladas

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada$20.50
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
KIDS Enchilada$12.00
red or green sauce, topped with cheese
Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada$20.50
served with grilled corn & black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Served with Beans & Rice
Two Steak Enchiladas$17.00
Served with Beans & Rice
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$13.95
three fresh corn tortillas stuffed & rolled, served w/lettuce, pico, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro rice, black beans
- Choose one: chicken, pork, beef, cheese or veggies
- steak or shrimp & creamy veggies (+2)
- choose: red, green, mole sauce or "divorciados" (half green, half red)
More about Tacos & Beer
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about Tacotarian
Enchiladas image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$19.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Vegan Enchiladas$20.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans. Smothered in: Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Enchiladas image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$16.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Vegan Enchiladas$17.45
Three Corn Tortillas, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Red Onion, Radish, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans. Smothered in: Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about Tacotarian
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Enchiladas$16.99
La Verdura Enchiladas$14.99
mushrooms, black bean, elote, luchador cheese blend, crema
Carne Asada Enchiladas$15.99
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Steak-ENCHILADA$6.25
Enchilada Style$2.65
Mariscos-ENCHILADA$6.75
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean Enchiladas$10.99
Mole Enchiladas$11.99
Enchilada Single$2.25
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada (1)$4.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole
Enchiladas (2)$12.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole
More about Letty's
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about Tacotarian

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Stromboli

Stew

Edamame

Greek Salad

Lox

Chai Lattes

Tuna Rolls

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston