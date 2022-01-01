Falafel pitas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Falafel Pita
|$8.95
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|FALAFEL PITA
|$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Falafel Pita
|$8.95
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
The Great Greek - Arts District
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|FALAFEL PITA
|$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|PITA Vegan Falafel
|$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
HUMMUS - Boca Park
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|PITA Vegan Falafel
|$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas
|FALAFEL PITA
|$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus