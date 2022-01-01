Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita$8.95
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
More about Meraki Greek Grill - Rainbow
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
FALAFEL PITA$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita$8.95
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
More about Meraki Greek Grill - Charleston
Item pic

 

The Great Greek - Arts District

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
FALAFEL PITA$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
More about The Great Greek - Arts District
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Vegan Falafel$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Boca Park

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Vegan Falafel$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
More about HUMMUS - Boca Park
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
FALAFEL PITA$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill - Blue Diamond - Blue Diamond

8015 Blue Diamond, STE 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Pita$8.95
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
More about Meraki Greek Grill - Blue Diamond - Blue Diamond

