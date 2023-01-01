Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve filet mignon

Consumer pic

 

Yanni's Greek Grill

9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon Kebab Plate$18.99
Two Filet Mignon Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides
More about Yanni's Greek Grill
Banner pic

 

SO HI Bistro

10670 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$45.00
A half-pound hunk of Black Angus!
More about SO HI Bistro
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PITA Filet Mignon Kabob$18.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
MINI Filet Mignon Kabob$14.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
SIDE Filet Mignon (1 Skewer)$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Boca Park

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MINI Filet Mignon Kabob$14.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
SIDE Filet Mignon (1 Skewer)$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
PITA Filet Mignon Kabob$18.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
More about HUMMUS - Boca Park
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Fries$13.00
Filet Mignon Tips demi-glazed and served over fresh cut French Fries
Famous Filet Mignon Tips$16.00
Delicious tenderloin filet mignon tips and au Poivre sauce.
Filet Mignon Stroganoff$15.00
Slow-cooked beef tenderloin tips seared in herbs and garlic in a rich, red win demi-glaze sauce over fettuccini. *No other sides served with this classic.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Penne

Grilled Lamb Chops

Tikka Masala

Cherry Pies

Paninis

Cinnamon Rolls

Asian Salad

Beef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston