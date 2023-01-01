Filet mignon in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve filet mignon
Yanni's Greek Grill
9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd #E7, Las Vegas
|Filet Mignon Kebab Plate
|$18.99
Two Filet Mignon Kebab Skewers with your choice of 2 sides
SO HI Bistro
10670 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
A half-pound hunk of Black Angus!
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|PITA Filet Mignon Kabob
|$18.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
|MINI Filet Mignon Kabob
|$14.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
|SIDE Filet Mignon (1 Skewer)
|$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
HUMMUS - Boca Park
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|MINI Filet Mignon Kabob
|$14.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
|SIDE Filet Mignon (1 Skewer)
|$8.99
Skewered Flame Grilled CAB Filet Mignon marinated in-house spices
|PITA Filet Mignon Kabob
|$18.78
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Filet Mignon Fries
|$13.00
Filet Mignon Tips demi-glazed and served over fresh cut French Fries
|Famous Filet Mignon Tips
|$16.00
Delicious tenderloin filet mignon tips and au Poivre sauce.
|Filet Mignon Stroganoff
|$15.00
Slow-cooked beef tenderloin tips seared in herbs and garlic in a rich, red win demi-glaze sauce over fettuccini. *No other sides served with this classic.