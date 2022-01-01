Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve flan

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hola Chocolate Flan$10.00
caramel + tres leche sauce
Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$7.50
Via Brasil Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$7.99
Traditional, rich, creamy baked custard pudding topped with caramel sauce.
Item pic

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$7.00
house made flan, whip cream, caramel sauce
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Flan$7.95
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5966 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Flan *$8.00
Eggs, Milk, Heavy cream
Sugar, Extract vanilla flavor
Garnished with:
Strawberry salad
Almond cookie
Powdered sugar
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
EGGS
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$3.49
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Flan$8.00
w/ almond tuille cookie, berries
Caramel Flan$8.00
w/ almond tuille cookie, berries
Item pic

 

Purple Potato Bakery

6370 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan Caramel Layered Donut$5.00
Croissant style Donut (Flan cream, salted brown butter glaze)
Ube Flan Layered Cake$0.00
Please pre-order 48 hours in advance if consider to purchase these items. We will cancel the order if it's placed less than 48 hours (takeout/delivery).
2 layers of Flan, 2 layers of Ube Cake
Leche Flan Donut$0.00
Brioche donut with Leche Flan cream covered in classic polvoron
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$3.49
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Las Vegas - 5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$44.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan$15.76
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.25
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
