Flan in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve flan
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Hola Chocolate Flan
|$10.00
caramel + tres leche sauce
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Flan
|$7.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Flan
|$7.99
Traditional, rich, creamy baked custard pudding topped with caramel sauce.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Flan
|$7.00
house made flan, whip cream, caramel sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Flan
|$7.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
|Caramel Flan *
|$8.00
Eggs, Milk, Heavy cream
Sugar, Extract vanilla flavor
Garnished with:
Strawberry salad
Almond cookie
Powdered sugar
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
EGGS
Aloha Kitchen and Bar
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Flan
|$3.49
Firefly Tapas Kitchen
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Caramel Flan
|$8.00
w/ almond tuille cookie, berries
Purple Potato Bakery
6370 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley
|Flan Caramel Layered Donut
|$5.00
Croissant style Donut (Flan cream, salted brown butter glaze)
|Ube Flan Layered Cake
|$0.00
Please pre-order 48 hours in advance if consider to purchase these items. We will cancel the order if it's placed less than 48 hours (takeout/delivery).
2 layers of Flan, 2 layers of Ube Cake
|Leche Flan Donut
|$0.00
Brioche donut with Leche Flan cream covered in classic polvoron
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Kitchen - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Flan
|$3.49
Cafe 86- Las Vegas - 5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140
5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas
|1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
|$44.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
|$15.76
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$4.25
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!