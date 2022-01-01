Flautas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve flautas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Flautas
|$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Flautas
|$16.95
Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Cabbage Mix, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions
FRENCH FRIES
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES
Dona Maria Tamales
3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
|Flautas
|$12.00
Three flour tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.