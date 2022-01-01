Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$16.95
Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Cabbage Mix, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
More about Tacotarian
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Three flour tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
More about Tacotarian

