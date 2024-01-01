Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Napoli Pizza & Restaurant - Sahara/Decatur

4760 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Large - Our Garden Salad Topped with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Crispy Chicken, with your Choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken
More about Napoli Pizza & Restaurant - Sahara/Decatur
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird - SoHi

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tender Salad$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
More about Mama Bird - SoHi
Item pic

 

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen- South Summerlin

9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tender Salad$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen- South Summerlin

