Fried chicken salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Napoli Pizza & Restaurant - Sahara/Decatur
Napoli Pizza & Restaurant - Sahara/Decatur
4760 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Large Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Large - Our Garden Salad Topped with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Crispy Chicken, with your Choice of Plain or Buffalo Chicken
More about Mama Bird - SoHi
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird - SoHi
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen- South Summerlin
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen- South Summerlin
9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing