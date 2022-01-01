Fried chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$16.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Able Baker Brewing Company
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!