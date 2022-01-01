Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about 18bin
Fried Chicken Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich*$16.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
More about Rustic House
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Able Baker Brewing Company

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (482 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
More about Able Baker Brewing Company

