Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken wings in
Las Vegas
/
Las Vegas
/
Fried Chicken Wings
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Chicken Wings & Fries
$7.50
4 Piece Buffalo Chicken wings with Carrots, Celery, a side of Fries, and Fountain Drink.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Other Mama
3655 S Durango, Las Vegas
Avg 4.7
(1648 reviews)
Fried Chicken Wings
$15.00
More about Other Mama
Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas
Strawberry Shortcake
Chili Dogs
Hot Chocolate
Vegan Sandwiches
Chicken Tikka
Katsu
Caprese Salad
Pad Thai
Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
The Strip
Avg 3.9
(24 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Centennial
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More near Las Vegas to explore
Henderson
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Saint George
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Kingman
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Boulder City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Colorado City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(392 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston