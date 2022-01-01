Fried pickles in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve fried pickles
Pampas Las Vegas
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas
|Dill Pickle Fries
|$7.99
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo Wing Co
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|Fried Pickles
|$3.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|AP Fried Pickles
|$6.99
Fried pickle chips. You cannot believe how good they are until you taste them.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Fried Pickles
|$11.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Southern Fried Dill Pickles
|$8.95
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip