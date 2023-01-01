Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve fruit salad

Munch Box image

 

Munch Box - Ft Apache

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Fruit Salad$2.99
More about Munch Box - Ft Apache
Banner pic

 

Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Salad$10.99
Fresh seasonal fruit and mixed berries.
More about Leone Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Cheeseburgers

Thai Coffee

Chicken Soup

Philly Cheesesteaks

Ravioli

Cheesy Bread

Buffalo Wings

Grilled Lamb Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (26 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston