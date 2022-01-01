Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve garden salad

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMALL GARDEN SALAD$4.00
(gf)
More about Graze Kitchen
Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, cheese and croutons.
More about Manizza's
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar image

 

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CLOVE GARDEN SALAD-INDIAN SALAD$6.00
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$13.95
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
Vegan Side Garden Salad$7.45
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
Side Garden Salad$7.45
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
House Garden Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons
More about Lucino's Pizza
Item pic

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$4.49
A simple salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, served with our traditional greek dressing.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD HALF TRAY$21.95
Garden Salad$7.50
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions served with choice of homemade dressing.
More about Above the Crust Pizza

