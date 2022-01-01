Garden salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Manizza's
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Garden Salad
|$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, cheese and croutons.
More about Clove Indian cuisine & Bar
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A, Las Vegas
|CLOVE GARDEN SALAD-INDIAN SALAD
|$6.00
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Garden Salad
|$13.95
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
|Vegan Side Garden Salad
|$7.45
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
|Side Garden Salad
|$7.45
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrot, Edamame, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|House Garden Salad
|$6.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas
|Garden Salad
|$4.49
A simple salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, served with our traditional greek dressing.