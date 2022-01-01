Garlic bread in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Spaghetty Western
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Garlic Bread & Marinara
|$4.95
More about Lucino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Garlic & Mozz Bread
|$9.00
housemade pomodoro sauce
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Brothers Pizza - Sahara
7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas
|9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda
|$8.99
More about Tarantino’s Vegan
Tarantino’s Vegan
7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Garlic Bread
|$7.25
Flat Bread Dough Butter | Pesto| Marinara. Add $1.25 Gluten Free Garlic Bread.