Garlic bread in Las Vegas

Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread & Marinara$4.95
More about Spaghetty Western
Garlic Cheese Bread image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
More about Lucino's Pizza
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^ image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic & Mozz Bread$9.00
housemade pomodoro sauce
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9. Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Garlic Bread and 20oz Soda$8.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara
Restaurant banner

 

Tarantino’s Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$7.25
Flat Bread Dough Butter | Pesto| Marinara. Add $1.25 Gluten Free Garlic Bread.
More about Tarantino’s Vegan

