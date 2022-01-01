Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider$5.99
Freshly breaded chicken cutlet covered with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider$4.99
Freshly breaded chicken cutlet covered with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken with Gravy$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chicken sandwich$13.95
fries, pickles, garlic sauce
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken with Gravy$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken with Gravy$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken with Gravy$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Consumer pic

 

Hello Misfits

4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chicken$11.99
More about Hello Misfits
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad w/ Garlic Bread & Free Soda$10.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis

