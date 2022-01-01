Garlic chicken in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider
|$5.99
Freshly breaded chicken cutlet covered with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
|#8 Garlic Knot Chicken Parm Slider
|$4.99
Freshly breaded chicken cutlet covered with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella served between a sliced Garlic Knot
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Garlic Chicken with Gravy
|$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Garlic Chicken sandwich
|$13.95
fries, pickles, garlic sauce
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Garlic Chicken with Gravy
|$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Garlic Chicken with Gravy
|$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Garlic Chicken with Gravy
|$11.29
Flat grilled chicken with garlic seasoning topped with brown gravy, served over rice.
Hello Misfits
4550 South Maryland Parkway STE 9, Las Vegas
|Garlic Chicken
|$11.99