Gnocchi in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve gnocchi

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$14.00
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
Amore Taste of Chicago image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$16.45
Gnocchi are thick , small soft dough dumplings served with our homemade marinara and served with bread upon request.
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
Item pic

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brick Oven Gnocchi$23.00
pomodoro, braised short rib, mozzarella, ricotta
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Delivery
Gnocchi$21.00
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
Monzú Italian Oven & Bar image

 

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar

6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato gnocchi$22.00
house made potato gnocchi. cream. gorgonzola dolce. walnuts.
More about Monzu Italian Oven + Bar
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$22.00
Seasoned Grilled Shrimp or Chicken with Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce topped with Roasted Garlic-Cherry Tomatoes.
More about First Bistro - 7905 W Sahara Ave #102

