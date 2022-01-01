Gnocchi in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Gnocchi
|$14.00
More about Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Gnocchi
|$16.45
Gnocchi are thick , small soft dough dumplings served with our homemade marinara and served with bread upon request.
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Brick Oven Gnocchi
|$23.00
pomodoro, braised short rib, mozzarella, ricotta
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Gnocchi
|$21.00
More about Monzu Italian Oven + Bar
Monzu Italian Oven + Bar
6020 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Potato gnocchi
|$22.00
house made potato gnocchi. cream. gorgonzola dolce. walnuts.