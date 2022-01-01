Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

DW Bistro

9275 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
served on brioche bun with chipotle mayo, lettuce, heirloom tomato and bacon (jerk, grilled or fried)
More about DW Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.
More about Rustic House
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich.$14.00
Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, ​White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise
More about McMullan's Irish Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Stromboli

Hibiscus Tea

Tikka Masala

Italian Subs

Lobster Ravioli

California Rolls

Banana Smoothies

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston