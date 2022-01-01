Grilled chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about DW Bistro
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
DW Bistro
9275 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
served on brioche bun with chipotle mayo, lettuce, heirloom tomato and bacon (jerk, grilled or fried)
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rustic House
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.