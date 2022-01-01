Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Nachos C
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
Grilled Steak Burrito EC
Grilled Steak Bowl C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Nachos C
3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
Grilled Steak Bowl C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Nachos C
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Quesadilla EC
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Sirloin Steak$21.95
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Blazin Steaks

6370 West Flamingo Road #23, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak
More about Blazin Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Shrimp Tacos

Baked Ziti

Spaghetti

Yogurt Parfaits

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Katsu

Teriyaki Chicken

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston