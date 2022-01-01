Grilled steaks in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Bowl C
|Grilled Steak Nachos C
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
|Grilled Steak Burrito EC
|Grilled Steak Bowl C
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Nachos C
|3 Grilled Steak Tacos EC
|Grilled Steak Bowl C
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak Nachos C
|Grilled Steak Bowl C
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla EC
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito
|$18.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$21.95