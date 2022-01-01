Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP & GRITS$19.00
GRITS$4.00
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird - SoHi

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp N Grits$8.50
w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion
Large Grits GF V$9.95
Large Grits GF V$9.95
More about Mama Bird - SoHi
Grits image

 

YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch

6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$3.50
More about YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Grits$4.00
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
Restaurant banner

 

REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL

4550 S Maryland Pkwy Ste D, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grits$6.99
More about REBEL BREAKFAST AND GRILL

