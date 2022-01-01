Grits in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve grits
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$19.00
|GRITS
|$4.00
More about Mama Bird - SoHi
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird - SoHi
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Shrimp N Grits
|$8.50
w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion
|Large Grits GF V
|$9.95
|Large Grits GF V
|$9.95
More about YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
6121 W Lake Mead St, Las Vegas
|Grits
|$3.50
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Bowl of Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way