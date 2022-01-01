Hummus in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve hummus
Meraki Greek Grill
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Hummus
|$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
|Side Hummus
|$1.29
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Hummus
|$1.00
2oz.
|Hummus - Spicy
|$1.00
2oz.
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Veggie Hummus Wrap
|$9.99
Choice of wrap, hummus, avocado, lettuce red peppers and tomatoes
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|BEET HUMMUS
|$10.00
grilled rainbow carrots, toasted baguette, radish, beet salad, microgreens (gfo)
Meraki Greek Grill
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Hummus
|$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
|Side Hummus
|$1.29
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Classic Hummus
|$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
|Spicy Hummus
|$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
|Market Hummus
|$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
Golden Fog Coffee
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas
|Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich With Chips
|$6.75
Vegan Everything or Plain bagel with hummus, tomato and sprouts.
FRENCH FRIES
POTs
333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas
|Hummus
|$7.99
The famous chickpeas dish with the Egyptian twist
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azuza Hookah Lounge
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Hummus Dip
|$11.00
Housemade Egyptian style hummus. Made with garbanzo beans and garlic served with your choice of warm pita bread or fresh cucumbers
HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Market Hummus
|$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
|Classic Hummus
|$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
|Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus
|$2.96
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Avocado Jalapeno Hummus
|$11.50
Jalapeño Hummus, fresh Avocado
gluten free, vegan
|Jalapeno Hummus
|$9.95
Hummus, fresh jalapeños
gluten free, vegan
|Avocado Hummus
|$10.50
Hummus, fresh Avocado
gluten free, vegan
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas
|Hummus App
|$4.99
Mashed chickpeas, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices. Served with pita.
|4 oz Hummus No Pita
|$2.00
Small side served without pita.