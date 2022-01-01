Hummus in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Side Hummus$1.29
More about Meraki Greek Grill
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$1.00
2oz.
Hummus - Spicy$1.00
2oz.
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
HUMMUS APP image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$1.00
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Hummus Wrap$9.99
Choice of wrap, hummus, avocado, lettuce red peppers and tomatoes
More about Munch Box
Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEET HUMMUS$10.00
grilled rainbow carrots, toasted baguette, radish, beet salad, microgreens (gfo)
More about Graze Kitchen
Hummus image

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Side Hummus$1.29
More about Meraki Greek Grill
HUMMUS APP image

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$1.00
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about The Great Greek
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Hummus$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
Spicy Hummus$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
Market Hummus$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
More about HUMMUS
Item pic

 

Golden Fog Coffee

1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Bagel Hummus Sandwich With Chips$6.75
Vegan Everything or Plain bagel with hummus, tomato and sprouts.
More about Golden Fog Coffee
07ee538c-92e1-4163-98aa-dde1a6eb6ff9 image

FRENCH FRIES

POTs

333 West Saint Louis Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.99
The famous chickpeas dish with the Egyptian twist
More about POTs
Hummus Dip image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azuza Hookah Lounge

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Dip$11.00
Housemade Egyptian style hummus. Made with garbanzo beans and garlic served with your choice of warm pita bread or fresh cucumbers
More about Azuza Hookah Lounge
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Market Hummus$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
Classic Hummus$3.97
Our traditional hummus is made from all-natural, never canned, dried chickpeas. We pride ourselves on using tahini flown in from the Middle East for a truly authentic experience.
Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus$2.96
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
More about HUMMUS
Item pic

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Jalapeno Hummus$11.50
Jalapeño Hummus, fresh Avocado
gluten free, vegan
Jalapeno Hummus$9.95
Hummus, fresh jalapeños
gluten free, vegan
Avocado Hummus$10.50
Hummus, fresh Avocado
gluten free, vegan
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
HUMMUS APP image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$1.00
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Hummus App image

 

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus App$4.99
Mashed chickpeas, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices. Served with pita.
4 oz Hummus No Pita$2.00
Small side served without pita.
More about Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean
Berlin image

 

Berlin

201 E. Charleston Ave Ste 100, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$7.00
More about Berlin

