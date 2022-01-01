Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

5d3b4059-0a6f-46fa-ba56-bfbee4dec8df image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)$14.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Single)$10.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll.
More about NoButcher
SoulBelly image

 

SoulBelly - Arts District

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH$16.00
More about SoulBelly - Arts District
Item pic

 

Strega - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104

5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sandwich$8.99
More about Strega - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104
Item pic

 

Strega - Rainbow - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110

7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sandwich$8.99
More about Strega - Rainbow - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Drunken Noodles

Pancakes

Lobsters

Tuna Salad

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tikka

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Teriyaki Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (30 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston