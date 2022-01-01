Italian sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Full Meal)
|$14.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
|Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Single)
|$10.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll.
SoulBelly - Arts District
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH
|$16.00
Strega - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104
5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,, Las Vegas
|Italian Sandwich
|$8.99