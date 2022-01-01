Italian subs in Las Vegas

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$14.95
Salami, hot capicola,pepperoni, prosciutto, Provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, Heirloom tomato, pepper relish, Oil and Vinegar on a sub roll
More about Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe

6050 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sky Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Flamingo

9320 W. Flamingo Rd. ste #2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Flamingo
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

7365 W Sahara Ave ste A, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brothers Italian Sub$11.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Sahara

