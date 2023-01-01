Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve kale salad

Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BABY KALE FALL SALAD$14.00
apple, cranberries, candied pecans, roasted garlic brie, cinnamon balsamic
More about Graze Kitchen
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry, Kale, Tofu Salad$9.50
**GF** A delicious blend of curry and mayo mixed with cubed, baked tofu, walnuts and cranberries and mixed with kale massaged with fresh lemon and olive oil.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

 

Cafe Express LV - Cafe Express LV

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale & Beet salad$15.95
More about Cafe Express LV - Cafe Express LV

