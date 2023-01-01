Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve leche cake

Via Brasil Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leche Cake$9.99
Chocolate cake made with three types of milk.
More about Via Brasil Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Greens Culinary Group

9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$12.00
Tres Leches Cake is a classic Mexican dessert soaked in a mixture of three milks and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
More about Greens Culinary Group
Consumer pic

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo

335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$10.00
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly Tapas Kitchen

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$9.00
More about Firefly Tapas Kitchen

