Leche cake in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve leche cake
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Via Brasil Steakhouse
1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Tres Leche Cake
|$9.99
Chocolate cake made with three types of milk.
Greens Culinary Group
9101 West Alta Drive, Las Vegas
|Tres Leches Cake
|$12.00
Tres Leches Cake is a classic Mexican dessert soaked in a mixture of three milks and topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar on Flamingo
335 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00