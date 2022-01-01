Lobster salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lobster salad
LobsterME
3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas
|Lobster Me Salad
|$17.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, parsley, tossed in our signature tarragon garlic dressing. Topped with tomatoes, lobster, and garlic croutons.
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Large Lobster Salad
|$13.75
**GF** Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill.
|"Lobster" Salad Roll
|$12.25
Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.
|Small Lobster Salad
|$10.50
**GF** Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill.
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Lobster Me Salad
|$17.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, parsley, tossed in our signature tarragon garlic dressing. Topped with tomatoes, lobster, and garlic croutons.