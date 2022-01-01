Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve lobster salad

Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Me Salad$17.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, parsley, tossed in our signature tarragon garlic dressing. Topped with tomatoes, lobster, and garlic croutons.
More about LobsterME
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Lobster Salad$13.75
**GF** Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill.
"Lobster" Salad Roll$12.25
Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.
Small Lobster Salad$10.50
**GF** Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Banner pic

 

LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Me Salad$17.00
Chopped spring mix, cabbage, parsley, tossed in our signature tarragon garlic dressing. Topped with tomatoes, lobster, and garlic croutons.
More about LobsterME

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Miso Soup

Grilled Steaks

Chilaquiles

Cherry Pies

Italian Salad

Hummus

Bruschetta

Lentil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston