Mahi mahi in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mahi mahi
The Taco Stand
3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)
|$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo
|$11.99
|Mahi Sandwich
|$9.49
Served with french fries
|Mahi-Mahi Plate
|$12.99
Grilled mahi-mahi topped with lemon, and tartar sauce, served with rice.
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS
|$28.00
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
|Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS
|$22.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$16.99
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|A La Carte Mahi Mahi
|$5.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Mahi-Mahi Plate
|$12.99
Egg battered Mahi Mahi cooked on a flat top grill, topped with tartar sauce with a side of lemon, served with rice.
|Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo
|$11.99
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo
|$11.99
|Mahi-Mahi Plate
|$12.99
Grilled mahi-mahi topped with lemon, and tartar sauce, served with rice.