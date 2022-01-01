Mahi mahi in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI) image

 

The Taco Stand

3616 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
More about The Taco Stand
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo$11.99
Mahi Sandwich$9.49
Served with french fries
Mahi-Mahi Plate$12.99
Grilled mahi-mahi topped with lemon, and tartar sauce, served with rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS$28.00
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS$22.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi$16.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Mahi Mahi$5.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
grilled mahi mahi, roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi Plate$12.99
Egg battered Mahi Mahi cooked on a flat top grill, topped with tartar sauce with a side of lemon, served with rice.
Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo$11.99
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo$11.99
Mahi-Mahi Plate$12.99
Grilled mahi-mahi topped with lemon, and tartar sauce, served with rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi and Katsu Combo$11.99
Mahi-Mahi Plate$12.99
Grilled mahi-mahi topped with lemon, and tartar sauce, served with rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

