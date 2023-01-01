Mango sticky rice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$10.95
Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
|$13.00
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.95
A Thai Spoon favorite! Top off your meal with this tasty treat!