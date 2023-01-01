Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango$10.95
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Consumer pic

 

Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road

3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango$13.00
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$8.95
A Thai Spoon favorite! Top off your meal with this tasty treat!
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango$10.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

