Mediterranean salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES

NoButcher

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Veggies on Salad$10.90
Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Mediterranean Veggies on Salad (Full Meal)$14.90
Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Strega - Fort Apache - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104

5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$7.99
Grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, onions, tossed with cilantro & olive oil.
SOUPS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$9.95
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomato slices, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini topped with parmesan and served with our house dressing.
Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Greek Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis and feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette.
Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Mediterranean$14.95
Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

4180 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Fresh chopped peppers, tomato, olives, basil, mint, parsley, red onion & Persian cucumbers. Tossed with Spanish olive oil & sea salt
