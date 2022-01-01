Mediterranean salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
NoButcher
3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
|Mediterranean Veggies on Salad
|$10.90
Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
|Mediterranean Veggies on Salad (Full Meal)
|$14.90
Roasted veggies (peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, garlic), fresh tomatoes and greens, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto drizzle and house made almond NoFeta cheese. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Strega - Fort Apache - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104
5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,, Las Vegas
|Mediterranean Salad
|$7.99
Grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, onions, tossed with cilantro & olive oil.
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.95
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomato slices, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini topped with parmesan and served with our house dressing.
Leone Cafe
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis and feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette.
Cafe Express - 2521 S Fort Apache Rd
2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas
|Salad Mediterranean
|$14.95