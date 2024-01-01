Minestrone soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve minestrone soup
More about Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
2233 North Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas
|MINESTRONE SOUP
|$5.00
An Italian classic bursting with vibrant, garden-fresh vegetables, this steaming bowl of goodness is a celebration of flavors and textures. Carrots, celery, zucchini, and hearty beans swim in a flavorful tomato broth, while al dente pasta adds a comforting touch. Minestrone Soup comes with a side of Garlic Bread.