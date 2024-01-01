Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve minestrone soup

Consumer pic

 

Sicilian Guys Pizzeria

2233 North Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MINESTRONE SOUP$5.00
An Italian classic bursting with vibrant, garden-fresh vegetables, this steaming bowl of goodness is a celebration of flavors and textures. Carrots, celery, zucchini, and hearty beans swim in a flavorful tomato broth, while al dente pasta adds a comforting touch. Minestrone Soup comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
More about Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Amedeo Italian Cafe - 1181 S Buffalo Dr

1181 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$8.00
Bowl
More about Amedeo Italian Cafe - 1181 S Buffalo Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Garlic Cheese Bread

Pepperoni Pizza

Tortas

Sashimi

Banana Cake

Tuna Rolls

Fudge

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston