Nigiri in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve nigiri
SUSHI
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Nigiri Moriawase
|$40.00
8 pc selection with uni shooter
Daikon Vegan Sushi & More
7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Squid Nigiri
|$4.50
Thinly sliced KONJAC on sushi rice. (OF)
|"Eel Nigiri"
|$5.00
Cooked eggplant on sushi rice with sweet soy, and sesame seeds on top. (GF), OF
|"Tuna" Nigiri
|$4.50
Roasted seasoned tomato on sushi rice. GF, OF