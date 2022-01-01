Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve nigiri

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Moriawase$40.00
8 pc selection with uni shooter
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Daikon Vegan Sushi & More

7210 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squid Nigiri$4.50
Thinly sliced KONJAC on sushi rice. (OF)
"Eel Nigiri"$5.00
Cooked eggplant on sushi rice with sweet soy, and sesame seeds on top. (GF), OF
"Tuna" Nigiri$4.50
Roasted seasoned tomato on sushi rice. GF, OF
More about Daikon Vegan Sushi & More
Other Mama image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Other Mama

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)
Takeout
7 piece Nigiri (Chef Selection)$23.00
Chef's choice of our daily fish selection
1 pc Salmon Nigiri$3.00
1 pc Ikura Nigiri$3.00
More about Other Mama

