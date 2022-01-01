Noodle soup in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about QWIK THAI
QWIK THAI
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Hangover Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Galangal Broth, Poached Egg, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lime Juice with Chicken, Pork and Shrimp.
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
SUSHI
YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
|Mini Udon Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Fish cake, mushrooms, seaweed, rock shrimp
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
More about QWIK THAI
QWIK THAI
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Hangover Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Galangal Broth, Poached Egg, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lime Juice with Chicken, Pork and Shrimp.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Choice of meat with rice noodles, Thai style soup, bean sprout.
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth