Noodle soup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Hangover Noodle Soup$12.95
Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Galangal Broth, Poached Egg, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lime Juice with Chicken, Pork and Shrimp.
More about QWIK THAI
Item pic

SUSHI

YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Udon Noodle Soup$10.00
Fish cake, mushrooms, seaweed, rock shrimp
More about YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hangover Noodle Soup$12.95
Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Galangal Broth, Poached Egg, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lime Juice with Chicken, Pork and Shrimp.
More about QWIK THAI
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Noodle Soup$13.95
Choice of meat with rice noodles, Thai style soup, bean sprout.
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow - 7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow - 7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104

