Omelettes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve omelettes
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Pork Belly Omelette
|$15.99
cage-free eggs, pork belly, gouda, onion, tomato, garlic, sririacha aioli, served with house potatoes and fruit
|Vegan Omelette
|$15.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Philly Omelette
|$13.99
Eggs, philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese
|Build Youre own Omelette
|$12.99
|Denver Omelette
|$12.99
Eggs, onions, green peppers, ham, cheddar cheese
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Fried Rice Lover's Omelette
|$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
|Adobo Fried Rice Omelette
|$11.99
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Fancy Steakhouse Omelette
|$17.25
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$13.95
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
|Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette
|$15.95
smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|GARDEN OMELETTE
|$16.00
just egg, spinach, shiitake mushroom, cherry tomato, cheddar, avocado, spring herb pesto, graze hash
My Garage Restaurant
5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Veggie Omelette
|$11.99
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|JUST Omelette
|$13.99
JUST egg omelette made with wild mushrooms, onion, corn, poblano, and cheddar, topped with chili mayo and avocado, served with breakfast potatoes
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|JUST Omelette
|$13.99
JUST egg omelette made with wild mushrooms, onion, corn, poblano, and cheddar, topped with chili mayo and avocado and breakfast potatoes and fruit
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Chicken, Avo & Egg White Omelette
|$16.95
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
|Fancy Steakhouse Omelette
|$17.25
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$13.95
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Adobo Fried Rice Omelette
|$11.99
|Fried Rice Lover's Omelette
|$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Adobo Fried Rice Omelette
|$11.99
|Fried Rice Lover's Omelette
|$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q
|Adobo Fried Rice Omelette
|$11.99
|Fried Rice Lover's Omelette
|$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette