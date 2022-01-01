Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve omelettes

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Omelette$15.99
cage-free eggs, pork belly, gouda, onion, tomato, garlic, sririacha aioli, served with house potatoes and fruit
Vegan Omelette$15.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Omelette$13.99
Eggs, philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese
Build Youre own Omelette$12.99
Denver Omelette$12.99
Eggs, onions, green peppers, ham, cheddar cheese
More about Munch Box
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Lover's Omelette$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
Adobo Fried Rice Omelette$11.99
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fancy Steakhouse Omelette$17.25
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Build Your Own Omelette$13.95
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette$15.95
smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GARDEN OMELETTE$16.00
just egg, spinach, shiitake mushroom, cherry tomato, cheddar, avocado, spring herb pesto, graze hash
More about Graze Kitchen
My Garage Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

My Garage Restaurant

5770 W Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Omelette$11.99
More about My Garage Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
JUST Omelette$13.99
JUST egg omelette made with wild mushrooms, onion, corn, poblano, and cheddar, topped with chili mayo and avocado, served with breakfast potatoes
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
JUST Omelette$13.99
JUST egg omelette made with wild mushrooms, onion, corn, poblano, and cheddar, topped with chili mayo and avocado and breakfast potatoes and fruit
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Avo & Egg White Omelette$16.95
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Fancy Steakhouse Omelette$17.25
grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Build Your Own Omelette$13.95
choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Cafe Express image

 

Cafe Express

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Omelette$16.95
More about Cafe Express
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Fried Rice Omelette$11.99
Fried Rice Lover's Omelette$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Fried Rice Omelette$11.99
Fried Rice Lover's Omelette$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Adobo Fried Rice Omelette$11.99
Fried Rice Lover's Omelette$11.99
Choose a meat for your favorite fried rice omelette
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Item pic

 

Tacotarian

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUST Omelette$13.99
JUST egg omelette made with wild mushrooms, onion, corn, poblano, and cheddar, topped with chili mayo and avocado and breakfast potatoes and fruit
More about Tacotarian

