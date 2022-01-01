Pad see in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pad see
Lamaii
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|Pad See Aew Chicken
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Pad See Ew
|$12.95
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pad See Ewe
|$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and sweet black soy