Pad see in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve pad see

Pad See Ew image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ew$12.95
More about Qwik Thai
Lamaii image

 

Lamaii

4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4.5 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Aew Chicken$13.00
Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli
More about Lamaii
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Pad See Ew image

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Ew$12.95
More about Qwik Thai 2
Pad See Ewe image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ewe$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and sweet black soy
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime

