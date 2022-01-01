Pad thai in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pad thai
Qwik Thai
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Pinto Box Pad Thai
|$11.95
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Lamaii
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD, LAS VEGAS
|Pad Thai Chicken
|$13.00
Stirred fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, and beansprout
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side
**Allergen Info - PEANUTS**
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Pinto Box Pad Thai
|$11.95
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, green onion served with ground peanut