Pad woon sen in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pad woon sen

Peinto Thai Express - 6710 W Cheyenne Ave

6710 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle stir-fry)$12.95
Protein, stir-fried egg noodle with carrot, basil, green bean, mushroom, green onion and onion
More about Peinto Thai Express - 6710 W Cheyenne Ave
Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Pad Woon Sen$14.95
Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, onions, green onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts
More about Lemongrass and Lime
SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Pad Woon Sen$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with glass noodles, egg, celery, cabbage and bean sprout
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Pad Woon Sen$15.95
Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, onions, green onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

