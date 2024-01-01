Pad woon sen in Las Vegas
Peinto Thai Express - 6710 W Cheyenne Ave
6710 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle stir-fry)
|$12.95
Protein, stir-fried egg noodle with carrot, basil, green bean, mushroom, green onion and onion
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Pad Woon Sen
|$14.95
Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, onions, green onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pad Woon Sen
|$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with glass noodles, egg, celery, cabbage and bean sprout