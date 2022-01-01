Pancakes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$9.75
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$10.95
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95