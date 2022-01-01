Papaya salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about QWIK THAI
QWIK THAI
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Green Papaya Salad
|$9.95
Shaved Green Papaya, Tomatoes, Green Beans, Peanuts, Tossed in Spicy Lime Dressing.
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Green Papaya Salad
|$12.95
Sliced green Papaya, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, tossed in spicy lime dressing
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Papaya Salad
|$15.00
A Thai Style Sweet, Tangy and Refreshing Crunchy Papaya Salad with Toasted Peanut
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
SEAFOOD
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Papaya Salad
|$11.95
Shredded papaya, green beans, tomato and peanuts seasoned with lime juice & Thai Chil