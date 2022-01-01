Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Green Papaya Salad$9.95
Shaved Green Papaya, Tomatoes, Green Beans, Peanuts, Tossed in Spicy Lime Dressing.
More about QWIK THAI
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Green Papaya Salad$12.95
Sliced green Papaya, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, tossed in spicy lime dressing
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Consumer pic

 

Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road

3755 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$15.00
A Thai Style Sweet, Tangy and Refreshing Crunchy Papaya Salad with Toasted Peanut
More about Krung Siam Thai Restaurant & Bar - Las Vegas - 3755 Spring Mountain Road
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Papaya Salad$11.95
Shredded papaya, green beans, tomato and peanuts seasoned with lime juice & Thai Chil
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Papaya Salad$12.95
Sliced green Papaya, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, tossed in spicy lime dressing
**Allergen info - PEANUTS**
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

Map

Map

