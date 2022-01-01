Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Garden Pesto Penne$21.95
Penne, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Squash & Zucchini Mix, Artichoke
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Trattoria Italia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Trattoria Italia

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne alla Vodka$17.95
A pink vodka sauce.
More about Trattoria Italia
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta$22.00
Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)
More about Rustic House
Banner pic

 

Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Penne$11.95
Penne Pasta with Italian sausage, meat sauce topped with Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese and Ricotta.
More about Martino's Italian Kitchen
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne a la Vodka$24.95
Roasted ham and peas paired perfectly with our seasoned vodka sauce.
More about First Bistro

