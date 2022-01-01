Penne in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve penne
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Vegan Garden Pesto Penne
|$21.95
Penne, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Squash & Zucchini Mix, Artichoke
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley
|Penne alla Vodka
|$17.95
A pink vodka sauce.
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta
|$22.00
Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)
Martino's Italian Kitchen
8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101, Las Vegas
|Baked Penne
|$11.95
Penne Pasta with Italian sausage, meat sauce topped with Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheese and Ricotta.