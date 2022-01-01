Philly cheesesteaks in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef with Grilled Onions and White American or Provolone on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.