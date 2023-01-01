Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza rolls in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza - 11011 W. Charleston Blvd

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pizza Rolls$10.00
Crunchy Deep Fried, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese
More about Side Piece Pizza - 11011 W. Charleston Blvd
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ciabatta Roll Pizza$7.50
Housemade Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, and Pepperoni.
Add your choice of toppings
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Rolls$12.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Above the Crust Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Specialty Pizza, 40 wings, 4 Garlic Rolls and 2 liter$53.95
Large Cheese Pizza, 40 wings, 4 Garlic rolls, 2liter$49.20
More about Above the Crust Pizza - Ann Rd

