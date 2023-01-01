Pizza rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pizza rolls
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza - 11011 W. Charleston Blvd
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Pizza Rolls
|$10.00
Crunchy Deep Fried, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Ciabatta Roll Pizza
|$7.50
Housemade Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, and Pepperoni.
Add your choice of toppings
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Pizza Rolls
|$12.00