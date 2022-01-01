Po boy in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve po boy
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Po-Boy Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of brisket, catfish or shrimp on a toasted hoagie roll, with lettuce + tomato. Choice or tartar or bbq sauce on it
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Po' Boys
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Po-Boy Sandwich
|$14.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$18.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY
|$17.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Souley Vegan - Las Vegas
333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
|Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries