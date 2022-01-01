Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Po-Boy Sandwich$14.00
Choice of brisket, catfish or shrimp on a toasted hoagie roll, with lettuce + tomato. Choice or tartar or bbq sauce on it
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po' Boys
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
eat. image

 

eat.

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP PO BOY$17.00
More about eat.
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po-Boy Sandwich$14.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Fried Chicken Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY$18.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY$17.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Ain't Gator Po'Boy w/ Fries$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
More about Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

