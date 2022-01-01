Pork belly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pork belly
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Side Pork Belly
|$4.99
|Pork Belly Omelette
|$15.99
cage-free eggs, pork belly, gouda, onion, tomato, garlic, sririacha aioli, served with house potatoes and fruit
|Pork Belly BTL
|$15.99
crispy pork belly, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta bread, served with choice of fries
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS
|$20.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile
|Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas
|$23.00
w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carson Kitchen - LAS
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
buffalo bleu beurre blanc
SoulBelly - Arts District
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|PORK BELLY
|$14.00
|PORK BELLY 1lb
|$28.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen - Mama Bird
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Pork Belly and Grits
|$16.95
* Two eggs fried + white cheddar grits