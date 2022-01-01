Potstickers in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potsticker image

 

Qwik Thai

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Potsticker$7.95
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs
Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
Potsticker Tray 40pc$24.99
More about Qwik Thai
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Potsticker$10.00
More about Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc image

 

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Potstickers$15.00
More about Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Potsticker$7.95
Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Qwik Thai 2

9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potsticker$7.95
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs
Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
More about Qwik Thai 2
Pot Sticker image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Sticker$9.95
Deep fried chicken dumpling with teriyaki sauce
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potsticker$7.95
Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs
More about Lemongrass & Lime

