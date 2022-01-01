Potstickers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve potstickers
Qwik Thai
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Potsticker
|$7.95
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs
Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
|Potsticker Tray 40pc
|$24.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Potsticker
|$10.00
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas
|Short Rib Potstickers
|$15.00
Lemongrass & Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Potsticker
|$7.95
Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs
Qwik Thai 2
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Potsticker
|$7.95
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs
Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Pot Sticker
|$9.95
Deep fried chicken dumpling with teriyaki sauce