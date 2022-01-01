Prime ribs in Las Vegas
Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
2801 N Tenaya Way, LAS VEGAS
|Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip
|$16.00
Slow-roasted prime ribeye, caramelized onions & creamy basil horseradish on hoagie roll
eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS
|PRIME RIB HASH
|$18.00
Two poached eggs, green New Mexican chiles, pico de gallo, sourdough toast