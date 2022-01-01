Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Las Vegas

Go
Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve prime ribs

Banner pic

 

Aces & Ales (Tenaya)

2801 N Tenaya Way, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
Slow-roasted prime ribeye, caramelized onions & creamy basil horseradish on hoagie roll
-Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
Slow-roasted prime ribeye, caramelized onions & creamy basil horseradish on hoagie roll
More about Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
Item pic

 

eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRIME RIB HASH$18.00
Two poached eggs, green New Mexican chiles, pico de gallo, sourdough toast
More about eat. - DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE
Banner pic

 

Aces & Ales (Nellis)

3740 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
Slow-roasted prime ribeye, caramelized onions & creamy basil horseradish on hoagie roll
More about Aces & Ales (Nellis)

Browse other tasty dishes in Las Vegas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Tempura

Bisque

Tzatziki

Coleslaw

Crepes

Chicken Parmesan

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Las Vegas to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Las Vegas to explore

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston