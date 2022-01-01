Pudding in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pudding
Meraki Greek Grill
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Rice Pudding
|$4.79
Traditional Recipe with Cinnamon & Vanilla
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Croissant bread pudding with cranberries and figs, topped with caramel, pecan, strawberries, and powdered sugar
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|MOM'S RICE PUDDING
|$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
VooDoo Wing Co
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|Banana Pudding
|$3.69
Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$3.99
|Bread Pudding A la Mode
|$4.99
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
The Great Greek
801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas
|MOM'S RICE PUDDING
|$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
Carson Kitchen
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Glazed Donut Bread Pudding
|$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Cacao Chia Pudding
|$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
|Matcha Chia Pudding
|$9.50
Chia pudding with Matcha (V/DF), topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola (GF), coconut flakes and honey drizzle
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Bourbon Pudding
|$6.95
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Rice Pudding
|$3.85
Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Banana Pudding
|$5.49
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Rice Pudding
|$8.95
Housemade Rice Pudding topped with pistachios
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas
|MOM'S RICE PUDDING
|$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Sticky Toffee Pudding.
|$10.00
The Traditional Irish Dessert. It’s unforgettably good
|Homemade Bread Pudding.
|$8.00
Simple and delectable old fashioned bread pudding made from scratch and served with our own Irish Whiskey Custard
Lemongrass & Lime
11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.95
Cafe 86- Las Vegas
5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.