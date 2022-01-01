Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.79
Traditional Recipe with Cinnamon & Vanilla
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$6.00
Croissant bread pudding with cranberries and figs, topped with caramel, pecan, strawberries, and powdered sugar
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
MOM'S RICE PUDDING$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
VooDoo Wing Co image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo Wing Co

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.69
Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!
More about VooDoo Wing Co
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$3.99
Bread Pudding A la Mode$4.99
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.79
Traditional Recipe with Cinnamon & Vanilla
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Item pic

 

The Great Greek

801 S. Main Street, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOM'S RICE PUDDING$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carson Kitchen

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
More about Carson Kitchen
Item pic

 

SoulBelly

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BANANA PUDDING$7.00
More about SoulBelly
Item pic

 

Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cacao Chia Pudding$9.50
Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey
Matcha Chia Pudding$9.50
Chia pudding with Matcha (V/DF), topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola (GF), coconut flakes and honey drizzle
More about Toast Society
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Pudding$6.95
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.85
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
92f2ad42-68f7-4333-89d4-5107dee4e0d9 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas

4379 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$5.49
More about Smoking Pig BBQ - Las Vegas
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$8.95
Housemade Rice Pudding topped with pistachios
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7130 W. Craig Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Takeout
MOM'S RICE PUDDING$4.50
Vanilla - Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Toffee Pudding.$10.00
The Traditional Irish Dessert. It’s unforgettably good
Homemade Bread Pudding.$8.00
Simple and delectable old fashioned bread pudding made from scratch ​and served with our own Irish Whiskey Custard
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.95
More about Lemongrass & Lime
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Las Vegas

5697 S. Jones Blvd unit 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86- Las Vegas

