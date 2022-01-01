Quesadillas in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve quesadillas

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Tortilla Quesadilla$9.50
queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.95
large flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca & jack cheese, lettuce, pico, crema, guac on side. Add: chicken (+2) veggies (+2) or steak (+4)
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
cef3ff37-64ec-4225-bb2d-085bac2d991e image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
50a19aab-4eec-4e0b-ab0d-f645a106b8f3 image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Flour Tortilla, Cheese
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
QUESADILLA DE CHIVO image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA DE CHIVO$6.75
Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE RES$6.75
Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour, corn or chipotle masa tortilla filled with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & sliced jalapeño. Add any protein or sautéed veggies
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos

7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Item pic

 

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
