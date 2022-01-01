Quesadillas in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve quesadillas
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Corn Tortilla Quesadilla
|$9.50
queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
large flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca & jack cheese, lettuce, pico, crema, guac on side. Add: chicken (+2) veggies (+2) or steak (+4)
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
Flour Tortilla, Cheese
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
Birria El Compa
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas
|QUESADILLA DE CHIVO
|$6.75
Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
|QUESADILLA DE RES
|$6.75
Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour, corn or chipotle masa tortilla filled with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & sliced jalapeño. Add any protein or sautéed veggies
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas
|Quesadilla
|$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos
7000 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
|Quesadilla
|$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow
4811 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Quesadilla
|$7.89
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo