Quiche in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve quiche
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Quiche Slice
|$4.99
|Whole Quiche
|$16.99
|Bacon Quiche
|$9.99
A blend of cheeses, spinach and egg all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Topped with applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Served with fresh fruit.
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Veggie Quiche
|$10.00
Egg, Spinach, Sun-dried tomato, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Monterrey Cheese in a Flaky Pie Crust with a side salad.
|Breakfast Quiche
|$10.50
Egg, Bacon, Spinach, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust with a side salad.
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Fluffy Bacon, Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
|$9.00
Fluffy and DELICIOUS slice of quiche made with spinach, mushrooms, onion and cheese with a homemade crust. Better than any non-vegan quiche you've ever had.
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Soup, Salad and Quiche
|$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
|Whole Quiche
|$16.99
|Ham Quiche
|$9.99
Smoked ham and melted jack, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
The Coffee Class
8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS
|Quiche - Roasted Artichoke & Creamed Spinach
|$12.00
Scratch made quiche in house, baked fresh daily and served with a side salad or fruit. Flavors change seasonally. Veggie Quiche.