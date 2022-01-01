Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Slice$4.99
Whole Quiche$16.99
Bacon Quiche$9.99
A blend of cheeses, spinach and egg all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Topped with applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Served with fresh fruit.
More about Marie Callender's #239
Item pic

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quiche$10.00
Egg, Spinach, Sun-dried tomato, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Monterrey Cheese in a Flaky Pie Crust with a side salad.
Breakfast Quiche$10.50
Egg, Bacon, Spinach, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust with a side salad.
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fluffy Bacon, Spinach & Mushroom Quiche$9.00
Fluffy and DELICIOUS slice of quiche made with spinach, mushrooms, onion and cheese with a homemade crust. Better than any non-vegan quiche you've ever had.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Soup, Salad and Quiche$13.29
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Whole Quiche$16.99
Ham Quiche$9.99
Smoked ham and melted jack, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

 

The Coffee Class

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quiche - Roasted Artichoke & Creamed Spinach$12.00
Scratch made quiche in house, baked fresh daily and served with a side salad or fruit. Flavors change seasonally. Veggie Quiche.
More about The Coffee Class
Banner pic

 

Baguette Cafe Sunset

8359 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUICHE LORRAINE$12.00
VEGETABLE QUICHE$12.00
More about Baguette Cafe Sunset

