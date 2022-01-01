Ranch salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve ranch salad
PIZZA
Twisted Sourdough Pizza
9500 S. eastern ste 170, Las Vegas
|Ranch Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, red onion, cucumber
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$16.00
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
|$11.99
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad
|$11.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad
|$11.99