Rangoon in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants that serve rangoon

Crab Rangoon image

 

QWIK THAI

6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
More about QWIK THAI
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$10.00
Deep-fried wontons, cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and plum sauce.
More about Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass and Lime

8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$9.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
More about Lemongrass and Lime
Crab Rangoon image

SEAFOOD

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$10.95
Deep fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese and crab meat served with Thai sweet and sauce
More about Thai Spoon Las Vegas
Lemongrass & Lime image

 

Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas

11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$9.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
More about Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
Item pic

 

Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road

4023 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Crab Rangoons$16.50
8 pieces. Crispy wontons filled with a mix of imitation crab and cream cheese with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road

