Rangoon in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve rangoon
QWIK THAI
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105, Las Vegas
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Crab Rangoon
|$10.00
Deep-fried wontons, cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and plum sauce.
Lemongrass and Lime
8431 Farm Rd. #130, Las Vegas
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
6440 N Durango Drive #130, Las Vegas
|Crab Rangoon
|$10.95
Deep fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese and crab meat served with Thai sweet and sauce
Lemongrass & Lime - Vistas
11710 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce
Pho Kim Long - Spring Mountain - 4023 W. Spring Mountain Road
4023 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Cream Cheese Crab Rangoons
|$16.50
8 pieces. Crispy wontons filled with a mix of imitation crab and cream cheese with a side of sweet and sour sauce.