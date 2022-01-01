Ravioli in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve ravioli
Stallone's Italian Eatery
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas
|Ravioli
|$14.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.95
PIZZA
Good Pie
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Fried Ravioli
|$10.00
8 oz portion of herbed ricotta filled ravioli. Breaded and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with tomato sauce and finished with local parsley and pecorino romano cheese.
Aromi Italian Restaurant
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas
|Ravioli
|$25.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Short Ribs and Its Own Demi Glaze
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas
|Fried Ravioli (6 pcs)
|$11.00
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
|Raviolis with Marinara
|$13.49
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.99
Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas
|Baked Ravioli
|$16.99