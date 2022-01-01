Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve ravioli

Banner pic

 

Stallone's Italian Eatery

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli$14.99
More about Stallone's Italian Eatery
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$21.95
More about Spaghetty Western
Fried Ravioli image

PIZZA

Good Pie

1212 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$10.00
8 oz portion of herbed ricotta filled ravioli. Breaded and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with tomato sauce and finished with local parsley and pecorino romano cheese.
More about Good Pie
Aromi Italian Restaurant image

 

Aromi Italian Restaurant

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$25.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Short Ribs and Its Own Demi Glaze
More about Aromi Italian Restaurant
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen image

 

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ravioli (6 pcs)$11.00
More about Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raviolis with Marinara$13.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$13.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$13.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

 

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

7575 South Rainbow Blvd ste 104, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ravioli$16.99
More about Brothers Pizza - Rainbow
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Cheese Ravioli with Meatball or Sausage$15.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

